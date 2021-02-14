Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek go head-to-head in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2021. This is going to be the third meeting between Halep and Swiatek. In their last meeting, Swiatek defeated Halep at the French Open last year. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the live streaming, live telecast and other details of Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek match. Serena Williams Cracks Up Netizens With a Poem on ‘Love’ in Tennis Style Ahead of Valentine’s Day (Watch Video).

World number two, Simona, made it to the round four after beating Lizette Cabrera, Ajla Tomljanovic, and Veronika Kudermetova. Swiatek, on the other hand, emerged victorious against Arantxa Rus, Camila Giorgi, and Fiona Ferro to advance to fourth round.

When is Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek match in Australian Open 2021 Fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Sunday (February 14). The match has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Simona Halep vs Iga Swiatek women’s singles Fourth-round match online for fans in India.

