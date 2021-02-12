Serena Williams today played against Anastasia Potapova in the third round of the Australian Open 2021. She won the third round and 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in 97 minutes and post this, she addressed the press wherein she was asked how ‘love’ was related to her life. She narrated a short poem which cracked up the netizens and it evoked funny reactions on social media. The official account of Australian Open shared the video on social media and the video is making rounds on the Internet. Rafael Nadal Zapped After Being Subjected to Abuse During His Match Against Michael Mmoh, Officials Boot Out the Fan from The Stands (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Serene Williams slammed nine aces had committed four double faults. Whereas, Potapova had blasted only a couple of aces with eight double faults. Serene Williams won 45 points on service whereas won seven games on services. 33 points on service were won by Potapova. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by the Australian Open.

Earlier, Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory. Williams, the seven-time Australian Open champion, will play against Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to qualify in the quarter-finals. Sabalenka thrashed American Ann Li 6-3, 6-1 in the thrid-round clash to set-up a clash against Williams. The fourth round of the Australian Open 2021 which will be held on February 14, 2021

