UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs Gaethje Headline Historic White House Event, Check Match Cards

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is gearing up for an unprecedented spectacle, 'UFC Freedom 250,' scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the historic South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. This groundbreaking event marks the first time a professional sporting event will be staged at the presidential residence, promising a truly unique experience for fight fans and a significant moment in American sports history. Conor McGregor Returns to Octagon After Five Years; Set To Headline UFC 329 Against Rival Max Holloway.

The centerpiece of this landmark card will be a thrilling lightweight title unification bout, pitting reigning undisputed champion Ilia Topuria against interim champion Justin Gaethje. The event coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States, Flag Day, and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, adding multiple layers of significance to the occasion.

Main Event: Topuria vs. Gaethje Unification

Ilia Topuria, the undefeated lightweight champion, brings a pristine 18-0 professional record into this high-stakes clash. Known for his precision striking and knockout power, Topuria has quickly ascended to the top of the division. His opponent, Justin Gaethje, the interim lightweight champion, secured his shot at unification through his impressive performances in the division. Gaethje, renowned for his aggressive, all-action style and remarkable durability, promises to test Topuria's unblemished record in what many anticipate to be an explosive encounter.

Expert predictions largely favor Topuria to win, with many forecasting a knockout victory for the undisputed champion. However, Gaethje's resilience and powerful striking make him a formidable challenger, capable of turning the tide at any moment. This fight is expected to redefine the lightweight landscape, with the winner cementing their status as the undisputed king of the 155-pound division.

The White House's Post

America’s epic 250 summer loading… 🔥@UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON THE SOUTH LAWN 🥊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lcdrCvFEom — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 9, 2026

Full UFC Freedom 250 Fight Card

Beyond the headline act, UFC Freedom 250 boasts a stacked card featuring another championship bout: an interim UFC heavyweight title fight between former light heavyweight and middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. The interim title fight was announced because current champion Tom Aspinall is sidelined recovering from eye surgery. Other notable matchups include former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley facing Aiemann Zahabi.

Here is a glimpse of the announced fights:

Weight Class Fighters Lightweight (Title) Ilia Topuria (C) vs. Justin Gaethje (IC) Heavyweight (Interim Title) Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane Bantamweight Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi Heavyweight Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Lightweight Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler Middleweight Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus Featherweight Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

The preliminary fights for UFC Freedom 250 are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, June 14, 2026. The highly anticipated Main Card will kick off at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers in the USA can catch the action live on Paramount+, which will stream the entire main card, with select preliminary bouts also broadcast on CBS.

UFC Freedom 250: History in the Making

History in the making 👀 New visuals for #UFCWhiteHouse and the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest are here! [ Presented by @Cryptocom & @RamTrucks ] pic.twitter.com/PQP7dut7fE — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2026

A Historic Venue and Massive Spectator Event

The White House South Lawn is being transformed with a custom octagon structure and reinforced seating to accommodate approximately 4,500 spectators for the live event. Additionally, an estimated 85,000 people are expected to gather at the Ellipse, a public park adjacent to the White House, to watch the fights on large screens. The weigh-ins for this monumental event are planned to take place at the iconic Lincoln Memorial.

UFC CEO Dana White has highlighted the patriotic significance of the event, stating that the UFC is expected to invest over $60 million to stage the card, underscoring its commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience. This landmark event promises to be a fusion of sport, history, and national celebration, setting a new precedent for professional combat sports.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).