Vinesh Phogat out of Asian Games 2026 After Defeat to Meenakshi in Selection Trials (Watch Video)

Vinesh Phogat's hopes of representing India at the Asian Games 2026 came to an end on Saturday after the star wrestler suffered a 6-4 defeat to Meenakshi in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi.

The loss means Vinesh is officially out of contention for a place in India's wrestling squad for the continental event, bringing a dramatic end to her campaign just a day after the Supreme Court cleared her participation in the trials.

Meenakshi Stuns Vinesh in Crucial Bout

Meenakshi, the silver medallist at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships, delivered a composed and determined performance to overcome the experienced Vinesh in a closely fought contest at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium. Vinesh Phogat Sets Up Crucial Clash With Asian Championships Silver Medallist Meenakshi at Asian Games Trials.

The bout remained competitive throughout, but Meenakshi held her nerve in key moments to secure a 6-4 victory and move closer to an Asian Games berth.

Vinesh Phogat Out of Asian Games 2026

Heartbreak for Vinesh 💔 Vinesh Phogat was defeated 6-4 by Asian Championships 2026 silver medallist Meenakshi in the Asian Games wrestling trials at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. Meenakshi produced a terrific performance against the World Championships medallist, showcasing her… pic.twitter.com/TNCekX19b0 — myKhel.com (@mykhelcom) May 30, 2026

Vinesh Had Made Strong Start

Earlier in the day, Vinesh had looked on course for a successful run after winning her opening two bouts. Vinesh Phogat Enters Asian Games 2026 Selection Trials Semifinals After Thrilling Win Over Nishu (Watch Video).

She began with a convincing 7-1 victory over Jyoti before edging past Nishu 7-6 in a thrilling encounter. Those wins had set up a high-profile clash against Meenakshi, widely seen as one of the toughest tests in the 53kg category.

Dramatic End to Eventful Comeback

Vinesh's participation in the trials had been surrounded by controversy after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) initially restricted her to the 50kg category. Following legal intervention and a subsequent change in the federation's stance, she was allowed to compete in her preferred 53kg division.

Despite overcoming those hurdles and making a promising start, Vinesh's Asian Games 2026 dream ended with defeat against a rising star who showcased her credentials with a memorable win over one of India's most accomplished wrestlers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).