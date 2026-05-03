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New Delhi, May 3: Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has revealed for the first time that she is one of the six women wrestlers who filed a formal complaint of sexual harassment against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Breaking her silence while the matter remains sub-judice, Phogat also issued a stern warning to the Central Government and the Sports Ministry regarding the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament scheduled to be held in Gonda, which the stronghold of Brij Bhushan. Vinesh Phogat Returns to Competitive Wrestling, Shifts to 57kg for National Open Ranking Tournament

Vinesh Phogat Makes Stunning Revelation

In a video she shared on social media, Vinesh stated that while Supreme Court guidelines protect the identity of victims to preserve their dignity, she felt compelled to speak out due to the current circumstances.

"Three years ago, we raised our voices against sexual harassment. Six women wrestlers have already testified before the court. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to tell you all today: I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," she said in a video.

The Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist raised serious concerns over the integrity of the WFI’s National Open Ranking Tournament, scheduled to be held from May 12 to 14 in Gonda. Vinesh alleged that the venue choice compromises the fairness of the competition.

"Every hardworking athlete will get their due there—this is something very unlikely and almost impossible. Who will referee whose match, how many points a referee will give... all of this will be controlled by Brij Bhushan and his people," she alleged. WFI President Sanjay Singh Welcomes Vinesh Phogat's Retirement Reversal Decision.

She further expressed doubts over the transparency of official procedures, including the crucial weigh-in process. "I don’t think the weights of all the hard-working wrestlers will be checked fairly, or that the results on the mat will truly reflect their hard work.

Vinesh further alleged despite Brij Bhushan's official removal as WFI chief, he publicly asserted he maintained a "stranglehold" over the federation, and the sports ministry remained a "silent spectator". While announcing her intention to travel to Gonda for the national ranking competition, she warned, "I will also be attending the ranking competition; my team and my well-wishers will be there with me. If any untoward incident happens to anyone, I want to make it clear to everyone: the government will be held directly responsible.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Phogat_Vinesh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).