WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, May 8: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

WWE prepares for its final stop before tomorrow’s Backlash 2026 as Friday Night SmackDown airs tonight from the XL Center in Hartford. As the 'go-home' broadcast, the programme is set to finalise the blue brand's storylines, featuring a high-profile six-woman tag team match, a championship defence, and the final confrontation between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. WWE Backlash 2026: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 9 May 2026. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show.

WWE SmackDown Preview

Tonight’s in-ring action is headlined by a significant six-woman tag team encounter. The trio of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss will join forces to face "Fatal Influence"—composed of Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid. This match follows weeks of escalating tension between the established veterans and the rising faction.

Additionally, Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Kiana James. Stratton has held the title since earlier this year, and tonight’s match marks her final hurdle before a potential high-stakes programme heading into the summer season. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

The 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes is scheduled to address the audience following the recent actions of "The Ring General" Gunther. During the previous week's broadcast, Gunther launched a surprise attack on Rhodes, leaving the former champion unconscious in the ring. Analysts suggest tonight’s segment will determine the official status of their rivalry and whether a match will be sanctioned for a future event.

The final build-up for the World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash will culminate in a face-to-face segment between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. After weeks of psychological warfare and physical altercations involving the "Original Bloodline" and Solo Sikoa’s faction, the two cousins will meet one last time before their title clash in Tampa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).