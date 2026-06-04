Where To Watch Diana Shnaider vs Maja Chwalinska French Open 2026 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online

The clay courts of Roland Garros are set for a captivating showdown today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, as Diana Shnaider of Russia faces off against Poland's Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals of the French Open 2026. This highly anticipated match promises high drama as both players vie for a coveted spot in the women's singles final. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

Shnaider, currently ranked 25th in the WTA, has been in formidable form, notably staging a stunning comeback to defeat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals (3-6, 7-5, 6-0). This marks her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final appearance, highlighting her rapid ascent in the tennis world. The 22-year-old boasts a 18-11 win-loss record in 2026, with a strong 10-4 showing on clay.

Her opponent, the 25-year-old Maja Chwalinska, has been the tournament's fairytale story. Starting as a qualifier and currently ranked 113th, Chwalinska has embarked on a remarkable run, securing eight consecutive wins at Roland Garros to reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Her path included impressive victories over seeded players such as Qinwen Zheng, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, Diane Parry in the fourth round, and Anna Kalinskaya in the quarter-finals (7-6, 6-3). Chwalinska holds a 28-9 win-loss record in 2026, with 18-5 on clay. If she progresses, her ranking is projected to soar into the top 30.

Match Timing

The women's singles semi-finals at the French Open 2026 are scheduled to commence not before 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Roland Garros Stadium, Paris, France. The Shnaider vs Chwalinska match will follow the first women's semi-final between Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk. Carlos Alcaraz’s Portugal Beach Break Signals Progress Amid Injury Layoff From Tennis.

Region Time (June 4, 2026) Time Zone Paris, France Not before 3:00 PM CEST (GMT+2) India Not before 7:40 PM IST (GMT+5:30) United Kingdom Not before 2:00 PM BST (GMT+1) USA (Eastern) Not before 9:00 AM EDT (GMT-4) Australia Not before 11:00 PM AEST (GMT+10, Sydney)

Where to Watch French Open 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online & TV Telecast

Fans eager to catch every moment of this high-stakes semi-final can find broadcast and streaming options in their respective regions.

Region TV Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD SonyLIV/ FanCode United Kingdom TNT Sports HBO Max (with TNT Sports subscription) USA TNT, truTV HBO Max (select free coverage on Bleacher Report YouTube) Australia Nine (on 9Gem for select matches) 9Now (free, select matches), Stan Sport (full coverage)

In their only previous encounter, Diana Shnaider emerged victorious, defeating Maja Chwalinska in straight sets (6-4, 6-4) on a clay court at the 2022 W60 Istanbul tournament. This sets the stage for a compelling rematch with significantly higher stakes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).