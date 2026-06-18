The highly anticipated 126th US Open Golf Championship has teed off, June 18, 2026, at the legendary Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. This prestigious Major tournament, renowned for being one of golf's toughest tests, will run until Sunday, June 21, showcasing the world's elite golfers battling for the coveted trophy. Where to Watch Major League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is aiming to complete a career Grand Slam, with the final round coinciding with his 30th birthday. Rory McIlroy is also a strong contender. Other prominent players to watch include five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who won the last US Open held at Shinnecock in 2018. Australia's Adam Scott is making history by playing his 100th consecutive major championship at this event.

Where to Watch US Open Golf 2026 Live in India

For golf fans in India, FanCode holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the US Open 2026. This marks the second consecutive year that FanCode will serve as the "home of golf" in the country, providing live and on-demand coverage of the Major championship across its app, connected TV platforms, and website. Viewers can opt for a bundled annual golf pass or individual tournament passes.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Options

Golf fans around the world have several options to tune into the action:

United States: Live coverage is available on NBC, USA Network, and Golf Channel for television broadcasts. For streaming, Peacock is the primary platform, offering simulcasts of TV feeds and exclusive streaming windows. Additional streaming is available via USOpen.com and the official USGA App, which also offer free featured group coverage. Services like Sling and YouTube TV provide access to the linear TV channels.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports+ are the designated TV channels for live coverage. Streaming options include Sky Go (for existing Sky subscribers) and NOW Sports (via day or month passes).

Australia: Viewers can watch on Fox Sports 503 via television. Live streaming is available through Kayo Sports, which offers coverage of all four days, including Featured Group coverage. Foxtel Now also carries the event.

Canada: TSN channels (TSN2, TSN3, TSN5) will carry linear television coverage. Live streaming is available on TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN+.

US Open 2026 Match Timings (June 18-21, 2026)

The tournament unfolds with daily rounds, starting from early morning ET and continuing into the evening. Below are the timings for each round, converted to India Standard Time (IST):

Date Event US ET Time (Approx.) India IST Time (Approx.) Channels/Platforms (US) Thursday, June 18 Round 1 6:30 AM - 5:00 PM 4:00 PM - 2:30 AM (June 19) USA Network 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM 2:30 AM - 5:30 AM (June 19) Golf Channel, Peacock Friday, June 19 Round 2 6:30 AM - 1:30 PM 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM Golf Channel, Peacock 1:30 PM - 7:30 PM 11:00 PM - 5:00 AM (June 20) NBC, Peacock Saturday, June 20 Round 3 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM USA Network 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM 9:30 PM - 5:30 AM (June 21) NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 21 Final Round 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM USA Network 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM 9:30 PM - 4:30 AM (June 22) NBC, Peacock

With comprehensive coverage across multiple platforms, golf fans worldwide, including those in India, will not miss a moment of the drama unfolding at Shinnecock Hills as a new US Open champion is crowned. Make sure to tune in to catch all the thrilling swings and putts from this major championship.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).