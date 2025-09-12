World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to be the 20th edition of the multi-sport tournament, where the best of the track and field athletes around the world will be competing to become the best of the best. The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held in the beautiful capital city of Japan, Tokyo. The grand World Athletics Championships 2025 is organized to be held from September 13 to September 21. List of Indian Athletes Participating at World Athletics Championships 2025, Check Full Indian Contingent for Mega Event in Tokyo.

On Sunday, August 31, the Athletics Federation of India had officially announced the Indian contingent for the World Athletics Championships 2025. This year, a total of 19 athletes will be representing India at the world stage. The 19-member Indian contingent comprises 14 men, five women, participating in 15 events. Neeraj Chopra, winner in the Javelin Throw in the World Athletics Championships 2023, is also one of these 19. In the previous edition held in Budapest in 2023, India had 28 athletes representing them, so a dip in numbers can be felt this year. Neeraj Chopra To Spearhead India’s 19-Member Contingent at World Athletics Championships 2025.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Full India Schedule

As mentioned earlier, the World Athletics Championships 2025 is organized to be held from September 13 to September 21. During the event, the Indian contingent will be participating in 15 events.

Date Time (IST) Event September 13 04:30 Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Final September 13 16:20 Women’s 1500m Heats September 14 15:10 Men’s High Jump Qualification September 14 17:35 Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals September 14 18:00 Men’s 10,000m Final September 15 05:45 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats September 15 16:10 Men’s Long Jump Qualification September 15 16:50 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats September 16 17:05 Men’s High Jump Final September 16 17:10 Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals September 16 18:35 Women’s 1500m Final September 16 18:50 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final September 17 15:35 Men’s Triple Jump Qualification September 17 15:40 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) September 17 16:45 Men’s 200m Heats September 17 17:15 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B) September 17 17:20 Men’s Long Jump Final September 17 18:27 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final September 18 15:53 Men’s Javelin Throw Final September 18 16:25 Women’s 800m Heats September 18 17:32 Men’s 200m Semi-Final September 18 18:15 Men’s 800m Semi-Final September 19 16:35 Men’s 5000m Heats September 19 17:15 Women’s 800m Semi-Final September 19 17:20 Men’s Triple Jump Final September 19 18:36 Men’s 200m Final September 20 04:00 Women’s 20km Race Walk Final September 20 06:20 Men’s 20km Race Walk Final September 20 17:35 Women’s Javelin Throw Final September 20 17:59 Women’s 5000m Final September 20 18:52 Men’s 800m Final September 21 16:05 Women’s 800m Final September 21 16:20 Men’s 5000m Final

World Athletics Championships 2025 Venue

The World Athletics Championships 2025 games will be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Indian Contingent: Full List

Men

# Athlete Event(s) Qualified by 1 Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Wild Card (Defending Champion) 2 Sachin Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 3 Yashvir Singh Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 4 Rohit Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 5 Praveen Chitravel Men’s Triple Jump Entry Standard 6 Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s Triple Jump World Rankings 7 Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump World Rankings 8 Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump World Rankings 9 Animesh Kujur Men’s 200m World Rankings 10 Gulveer Singh Men’s 5000m and Men's 10000m Entry Standard 11 Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m Hurdles Invitation 12 Servin Sebastian Men’s 20km Race Walk World Rankings 13 Sandeep Kumar Men’s 35km Race Walk Invitation 14 Ram Baboo Men’s 35km Race Walk World Rankings

Women

# Athlete Event(s) Qualified by 15 Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Entry Standard 16 Ankita Dhyani Women’s 3000m Steeplechase World Rankings 17 Pooja Women’s 1500m, Women's 800m World Rankings 18 Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 19 Priyanka Goswami Women’s 35km Race Walk World Rankings

World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast

Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the World Athletics Championships 2025 in India. So, live telecast viewing options of the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 TV channels. Is Neeraj Chopra Participating in World Athletics Championships 2025? Check Out Two-Time Olympic Medallist's Availability For 20th Edition of International Track and Field Event In Tokyo.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming

Fans will also have online viewing options of the World Athletics Championships 2025 games. In India, JioHotstar will be live-streaming the World Athletics Championships 2025.

