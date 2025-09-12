World Athletics Championships 2025 is set to be the 20th edition of the multi-sport tournament, where the best of the track and field athletes around the world will be competing to become the best of the best. The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held in the beautiful capital city of Japan, Tokyo. The grand World Athletics Championships 2025 is organized to be held from September 13 to September 21. List of Indian Athletes Participating at World Athletics Championships 2025, Check Full Indian Contingent for Mega Event in Tokyo.
On Sunday, August 31, the Athletics Federation of India had officially announced the Indian contingent for the World Athletics Championships 2025. This year, a total of 19 athletes will be representing India at the world stage. The 19-member Indian contingent comprises 14 men, five women, participating in 15 events. Neeraj Chopra, winner in the Javelin Throw in the World Athletics Championships 2023, is also one of these 19. In the previous edition held in Budapest in 2023, India had 28 athletes representing them, so a dip in numbers can be felt this year. Neeraj Chopra To Spearhead India’s 19-Member Contingent at World Athletics Championships 2025.
World Athletics Championships 2025 Full India Schedule
As mentioned earlier, the World Athletics Championships 2025 is organized to be held from September 13 to September 21. During the event, the Indian contingent will be participating in 15 events.
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Event
|September 13
|04:30
|Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Final
|September 13
|16:20
|Women’s 1500m Heats
|September 14
|15:10
|Men’s High Jump Qualification
|September 14
|17:35
|Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals
|September 14
|18:00
|Men’s 10,000m Final
|September 15
|05:45
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats
|September 15
|16:10
|Men’s Long Jump Qualification
|September 15
|16:50
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats
|September 16
|17:05
|Men’s High Jump Final
|September 16
|17:10
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
|September 16
|18:35
|Women’s 1500m Final
|September 16
|18:50
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
|September 17
|15:35
|Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
|September 17
|15:40
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)
|September 17
|16:45
|Men’s 200m Heats
|September 17
|17:15
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)
|September 17
|17:20
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|September 17
|18:27
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
|September 18
|15:53
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final
|September 18
|16:25
|Women’s 800m Heats
|September 18
|17:32
|Men’s 200m Semi-Final
|September 18
|18:15
|Men’s 800m Semi-Final
|September 19
|16:35
|Men’s 5000m Heats
|September 19
|17:15
|Women’s 800m Semi-Final
|September 19
|17:20
|Men’s Triple Jump Final
|September 19
|18:36
|Men’s 200m Final
|September 20
|04:00
|Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
|September 20
|06:20
|Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
|September 20
|17:35
|Women’s Javelin Throw Final
|September 20
|17:59
|Women’s 5000m Final
|September 20
|18:52
|Men’s 800m Final
|September 21
|16:05
|Women’s 800m Final
|September 21
|16:20
|Men’s 5000m Final
World Athletics Championships 2025 Venue
The World Athletics Championships 2025 games will be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
World Athletics Championships 2025 Indian Contingent: Full List
Men
|#
|Athlete
|Event(s)
|Qualified by
|1
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Wild Card (Defending Champion)
|2
|Sachin Yadav
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|World Rankings
|3
|Yashvir Singh
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|World Rankings
|4
|Rohit Yadav
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|World Rankings
|5
|Praveen Chitravel
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Entry Standard
|6
|Abdulla Aboobacker
|Men’s Triple Jump
|World Rankings
|7
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men’s Long Jump
|World Rankings
|8
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men’s High Jump
|World Rankings
|9
|Animesh Kujur
|Men’s 200m
|World Rankings
|10
|Gulveer Singh
|Men’s 5000m and Men's 10000m
|Entry Standard
|11
|Tejas Shirse
|Men’s 110m Hurdles
|Invitation
|12
|Servin Sebastian
|Men’s 20km Race Walk
|World Rankings
|13
|Sandeep Kumar
|Men’s 35km Race Walk
|Invitation
|14
|Ram Baboo
|Men’s 35km Race Walk
|World Rankings
Women
|#
|Athlete
|Event(s)
|Qualified by
|15
|Parul Chaudhary
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
|Entry Standard
|16
|Ankita Dhyani
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
|World Rankings
|17
|Pooja
|Women’s 1500m, Women's 800m
|World Rankings
|18
|Annu Rani
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|World Rankings
|19
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women’s 35km Race Walk
|World Rankings
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Telecast
Star Sports Network have the official broadcasting rights for the World Athletics Championships 2025 in India. So, live telecast viewing options of the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 TV channels. Is Neeraj Chopra Participating in World Athletics Championships 2025? Check Out Two-Time Olympic Medallist's Availability For 20th Edition of International Track and Field Event In Tokyo.
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming
Fans will also have online viewing options of the World Athletics Championships 2025 games. In India, JioHotstar will be live-streaming the World Athletics Championships 2025.
