One of the biggest sporting events of the year, the World Athletics Championships 2025, is just 48 hours away, with the 20th edition of the international track and field event in Tokyo, Japan, which will be held between September 13 and 21. This will be the third time that the World Athletics Championships are taking place in Japan, after 1991 and 2007. The World Athletics Champions 2025 will feature 2202 athletes participating in the event from 198 nations, competing for medals across 49 disciplines. Look at Neeraj Chopra’s Top Five Performance at Big Events in 2025, From Diamond League Final to World Athletics Championships; Check Full List

India will also field a strong 19-member contingent for the showpiece event, with 14 men and five women competing across 15 events, which include several star athletes and first-time qualifiers. Interestingly, India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is the defending World Champion in Men's Javelin, having won a gold medal in the Budapest 2023 Edition. However, of late, Chopra has struggled with niggles and injuries, which have resulted in the javelin thrower missing out on competitions. Keeping that in mind, fans eager to know about Neeraj Chopra's participation in the World Athletics Championships 2025 can read below.

Is Neeraj Chopra Participating in World Athletics Championships 2025?

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra will be participating in the World Athletics Championship 2025 in Tokyo, having qualified as a wild card entry by World Athletics. Regardless, Chopra would have qualified by having breached the qualifying mark of 85.50m. As shared by World Athletics on their social media handles, Chopra has landed in Tokyo and was seen catching up with fellow athletes at the Games Village. Neeraj Chopra 85.01 M Throw: Watch Javelin Throw Star's Impressive Effort as He Finishes Runner-Up at Diamond League Final 2025.

Chopra's event takes place on September 17, with the men's javelin throw qualifications being conducted in two groups - A and B, with the final of the event being held on September 18.

Chopra will face stiff competition in a bid to defend his World Championship title, with Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem and Diamond League Winner Julian Weber participating in the event, which will also see three other Indians participate.

