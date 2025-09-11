The World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place in Tokyo, Japan. This year, will be the 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championships 2025 will be held from September 13 to September 21, where the best of the track and field athletes around the world will be competing to become the best of the best. This time, the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2025 consists of 19 names. These 19 athletes include 14 men and five women, across 15 tournaments. 35 Debutants To Represent India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi.

The names of the 14 men and five women Indian athletes in the 19-member contingent for the World Athletics Championships 2025 have been officially announced by the Athletics Federation of India. While all the other 17 of the 19 athletes will be participating in single events in the World Athletics Championships 2025, only two athletes, Gulveer Singh and Pooja will be participating in two events. In the previous edition held in Budapest in 2023, India had 28 athletes representing them. Is Neeraj Chopra Participating in World Athletics Championships 2025? Check Out Two-Time Olympic Medallist's Availability For 20th Edition of International Track and Field Event In Tokyo.

World Athletics Championships 2025: Full List of Indian Contingent

Men

# Athlete Event(s) Qualified by 1 Neeraj Chopra Men’s Javelin Throw Wild Card (Defending Champion) 2 Sachin Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 3 Yashvir Singh Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 4 Rohit Yadav Men’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 5 Praveen Chitravel Men’s Triple Jump Entry Standard 6 Abdulla Aboobacker Men’s Triple Jump World Rankings 7 Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump World Rankings 8 Sarvesh Kushare Men’s High Jump World Rankings 9 Animesh Kujur Men’s 200m World Rankings 10 Gulveer Singh Men’s 5000m and Men's 10000m Entry Standard 11 Tejas Shirse Men’s 110m Hurdles Invitation 12 Servin Sebastian Men’s 20km Race Walk World Rankings 13 Sandeep Kumar Men’s 35km Race Walk Invitation 14 Ram Baboo Men’s 35km Race Walk World Rankings

Women

# Athlete Event(s) Qualified by 15 Parul Chaudhary Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Entry Standard 16 Ankita Dhyani Women’s 3000m Steeplechase World Rankings 17 Pooja Women’s 1500m, Women's 800m World Rankings 18 Annu Rani Women’s Javelin Throw World Rankings 19 Priyanka Goswami Women’s 35km Race Walk World Rankings

The renowned 27-year-old Neeraj Chopra made headlines and history in the previous event, World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, when he won the Javelin Throw event gold medal. This time, he has a chance again to shine. Some other big Indian names have also made the list announced on Sunday, August 31, which includes Murali Sreeshankar, Animesh Kujur, Sandeep Kumar, and others.

