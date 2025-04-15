Mumbai, April 15: After a long time, Acer has launched its new smartphones, Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro, in India in the entry nd mid-range segment. The Acer ZX series is launched with a circular camera module on the rear and sleek design. Acer brand stopped working on manufacturing smartphones in India years ago amid the rise of other companies.

The Taiwan-based company faced intense competition in India and could not cater to the country's price-conscious launched its new Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro smartphones in India, making its comeback in the mobile phone industry. The company is known for its laptops, monitors, and computer-related accessories. The smartphones have mid-range specifications and features. Redmi A5 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Redmi’s New Budget Smartphone Launched in India.

Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Price in India

Acer has launched its new Super ZX series in India at a competitive price. The Acer Super ZX was introduced in the Indian market at INR 9,990 and is available in multiple storage and RAM variants. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Users can also choose a 4GB+128GB variant, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, or 8GB+256GB variant.

The Acer Super ZX Pro price in India starts at INR 17,990. It is available in 6GB+128GB storage variants and up to 512GB storage. The official Acer Super ZX sale will begin on April 25, 2025.

Acer Super ZX, Acer Super ZX Pro Specifications and Features

Acer Super ZX comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution and gets 800 nits brighter. The standard Super ZX variant features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Acer Super ZX comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and has three cameras - 64MP primary with IMX682 sensor, 2MP macro and 2MP depth on the rear. It offers a 13MP selfie camera, and the entire setup supports 2K recording. It has an IP50 rating, weighs 200 grams and has Bluetooth 5.4 version. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All Key Details Here.

On the other hand, Acer Super ZX Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor that is mated with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It offers a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The smartphone comes with the same 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In terms of photography, the Acer Super ZX Pro comes with a better sensor compared to the base variant. It has a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. It has an IP64 rating, weighs 182 grams and has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 version.

