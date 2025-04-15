Mumbai, April 15: Redmi A5, a new budget smartphone, was launched in India by Xiaomi's sub-brand. The Redmi A5 price, specifications and features have been revealed today, on April 15, 2025. The budget smartphone comes with a bigger battery, screen and capable processor that can handle day-to-day tasks efficiently. Redmi A5 price in India starts below INR 7,000 and is available in three attractive colour options - Pondicherry Blue, Jaisalmer Gold and Just Black.

The Redmi A5 price in India starts at INR 6,499, for which customers get 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The higher variant, having 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, is priced at INR 7,499. The official sale of the smartphone will start on April 16, 2025, at 12 PM. Redmi A5 will be available on mi.com, Flipkart, and other authorised Xiaomi retail partners in India. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All Key Details Here.

Redmi A5 Specifications and Features

Redmi A5 was launched in India with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The smartphone has a 6.88-inch IPS display with HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. Redmi A5 owners can expand the internal storage up to 2TB using a dedicated microSD card. The 3GB RAM can also be expanded up to 6GB, 4GB, or 8GB.

The smartphone offers a 32MP main camera that allows for high-quality pictures in the budget segment. It is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 fps. The company has added an 8MP camera for selfies on the front, allowing for 1080p videos at 30 fps. Additionally, the Redmi A5 comes with AI face unlock, a side-fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 version, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus 13T Launch Confirmed on April 24, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor in China; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

In terms of performance, the Redmi A5 packs a UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor mated with a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The processor is capable of achieving a 3,00,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone weighs 193 grams and is 8.26 mm thick.

