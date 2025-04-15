New Delhi, April 15: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is launched today in India. The Edge 60 Stylus is positioned as the segment’s first smartphone with a built-in stylus and comes equipped with a Sony camera, Snapdragon chipset, and other features. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus features Dolby Atmos sound support and comes with a pOLED display. Additionally, the smartphone includes voice control capabilities through Google Assistant.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus weighs 191 grams. The front of the device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 to resist scratches and it features Aqua Touch technology for improved touch sensitivity. The back of the phone is made from vegan leather. The Edge 60 Stylus is available in two colours which include PANTONE Surf the Web and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users will also be able to expand storage up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes with several advanced security features. It has an on-screen fingerprint reader. Additionally, it offers Face Unlock, and the phone is equipped with ThinkShield. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch pOLED 2.5D display with 446 ppi. This display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers an HDR peak brightness of 3000 nits. The touch sampling rate reaches 300Hz in gaming mode.

The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera features a 50MP sensor from Sony, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes with an IP68 water-resistant design and has Military Grade Protection Certification (MIL-STD-810H). The device runs on Android 15 and will offer two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 68W charger.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price In India

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 22,999. The sale of the Edge 60 Stylus will start on April 23 in India and will be available on Flipkart, the official website and retail stores.

