Airtel Xstream Offers Free Kids Content Library To All Airtel Thanks Customers

New Delhi, April 8: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that the entire kids content library on Airtel Xstream is now free for all Airtel Thanks customers. Xstream offers a wide range of quality content for education and entertainment for kids. This includes TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, nursery rhymes and more. Airtel Prepaid Users Can Now Recharge at ATMs, Big Bazaar Stores and Apollo Pharmacies Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

"We are launching a kids channel in our Xstream platform and opening it up to all our valued customers for free. We hope this provides some relief during these unprecedented times," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Airtel Extends Pre-paid Validity for Customers Till April 17.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on PC. It enables customers to access all this content across the screen of their choice – TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface.