New Delhi, February 7: E-commerce major Amazon and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday renewed their partnership to help small businesses in India expand their reach in global markets through e-commerce and help enable $80 billion in exports from the country.

The collaboration, which builds on their initial agreement from November 2023, will focus on equipping Indian MSMEs (micro, small, and medium Enterprises) with the skills and resources needed to succeed in online exports. As part of the initiative, Amazon and DGFT will hold specialised training sessions across 47 districts in the country. PhonePe Group Exits Account Aggregator Business, Plans To Partner With Other AAs To Drive Financial Inclusion in India.

They will also integrate Amazon’s Export Navigator tool within DGFT’s Trade Connect portal to make exporting easier for businesses. Additionally, new export communities will be set up as local offline networks where MSMEs can connect with industry experts, government agencies, and successful exporters.

“These export communities will be accessible and easy to reach for businesses that are already selling through e-commerce or those planning to start,” Amazon said in a statement. The firm further added that the goal is to create a support system where small businesses can get guidance, they need to scale up their exports. The initiative will also offer workshops, networking opportunities, and practical guidance on selecting the right products and expanding export operations. By combining Amazon’s global expertise in e-commerce with DGFT’s local knowledge, the program aims to open new doors for Indian businesses in international markets. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sees Record 4.3 Lakh Pre-Orders in India, 20% Higher Than Galaxy S24 Series, Says Company.

“This collaboration has already helped over 3,000 MSMEs, and we believe it will contribute significantly to India’s export growth,” said Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary and Director General of DGFT. In the first year of their association, DGFT and Amazon organised a series of ecommerce exports promotion events across 20 districts in India. These events, held between December 2023 and December 2024, provided guidance to over 3,000 MSMEs about ecommerce exports and the process of selling on Amazon global marketplaces.

