Las Vegas, November 28: Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky on Tuesday said the company is actively participating with stakeholders across technology companies, policymakers, community groups and scientific communities to discuss issues around generative AI and create guardrails to stop its misuse. Selipsky earlier joined US President Joe Biden’s commitment to promote safe, secure and transparent development of AI technology and attended UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s 'AI Safety Summit' at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, this month to discuss new approaches to mitigate AI user harm, including the formation of the AI Safety Institute.

“An important component of responsible AI is promoting the interaction between consumers and the applications to avoid harmful outcomes, and the easiest way to do this is actually placing limits on what information models can and can't do,” Selipsky told the gathering at ‘AWS re:Invent 2023’ conference here. The AWS CEO announced new guardrails around Amazon Bedrock, a fully-managed service that makes leading foundation models available through an API along with a broad set of capabilities. YouTube Playables: Google-Owned Video Streaming Platform Introduces Online Gaming Feature Exclusively for Its Premium Users.

At the event, enterprise software major Salesforce announced a significant expansion of its global strategic partnership with AWS, deepening product integrations across data and artificial intelligence (AI), and for the first time offering select Salesforce products on the AWS Marketplace. “We're bringing together the No 1 AI CRM provider and the leading cloud provider to deliver a trusted, open, integrated data and AI platform, and ensuring we meet massive customer demand for our products on the AWS Marketplace,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO, Salesforce.

With these enhancements to our partnership, we're enabling all of our customers to be more innovative, productive and successful in this new AI era." Salesforce will expand its use of AWS, including compute, storage, data, and AI technologies through Hyperforce to further enhance popular services like Salesforce Data Cloud. AWS will also expand its use of Salesforce products such as Salesforce Data Cloud.

Selipsky said that with this expanded partnership, “our joint customers gain powerful new ways to innovate, collaborate, and build more customer-focused applications using the broadest and deepest set of cloud services.” Graphics chip giant Nvidia also announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with AWS to deliver the most advanced infrastructure, software, and services to power customers’ generative AI innovations.

“Generative AI is transforming cloud workloads and putting accelerated computing at the foundation of diverse content generation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Driven by a common mission to deliver cost-effective, state-of-the-art generative AI to every customer, Nvidia and AWS are collaborating across the entire computing stack, spanning AI infrastructure, acceleration libraries, foundation models, to generative AI services,” he told the gathering.

In September, Amazon announced to invest up to $4 billion in AI safety startup Anthropic to develop the most reliable and high-performing foundation models in the industry. Anthropic will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to build, train, and deploy its future foundation models, benefitting from the price, performance, scale, and security of AWS. The two companies will also collaborate in the development of future Trainium and Inferentia technology. AWS Bets Big on GenAI, CEO Adam Selipsky Unveils Next-Gen Chips and Serverless Innovations.

“By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organizations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic’s safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS’s leading cloud technology,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.