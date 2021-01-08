Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker officially launched the limited edition of AirPods Pro in the Chinese market. As a reminder, Apple AirPods Pro was launched in October 2019 and the company is expected to launch its successor by the first quarter of 2021. But Apple surprised its fans by introducing the limited edition of AirPods Pro in China. In terms of design, the limited edition AirPods Pro comes carved with a special ox icon which is also printed on the device's box. The company is currently these AirPods Pro in select countries including China, Hongkong, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia. Apple Working on Cheaper AirPods Max With Plastic Build: Report.

Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Apple China)

The Limited Edition earbuds come with an adaptive equalizer that automatically turns low and mid-range frequencies depending on the ear canal of the user. Moreover, the AirPods Pro gets software supported dual microphones that adapt to the ambient sound, accordingly boost the voice of the user and a transparency mode that deactivates the noise cancellation so that users can listen to ambient noise while listening to music.

Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition (Photo Credits: Apple China)

AirPods Pro Limited Edition is powered by Apple's H1 chip that reduces audio delay, the force sensor allows users to handle easy music control playback and calls and switch between active noise reduction and transparent mode. Apple AirPods Pro Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,675).

