Cupertino, December 22: Apple iOS 26.2 is making waves for more than just its usual security improvements. This update addresses critical vulnerabilities, including two zero-day WebKit bugs that affect Safari. According to Apple, these flaws “may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on versions of iOS before iOS 26.” Alongside these, the update also fixes a major privacy leak in Messages and several other serious security issues. For anyone concerned about keeping their iPhone secure, updating is the smart move.

Apple iOS 26.2, however, comes with a notable twist. While Apple typically provides security updates for older iOS versions, such as iOS 18.7.3, which addresses the same vulnerabilities, many users who remain on iOS 18 and have devices capable of running iOS 26 are not being offered that update. Instead, the only option presented in Settings is Apple iOS 26.2. In effect, Apple is forcing users to upgrade to iOS 26 if they want these crucial security protections. iPhones that cannot run iOS 26 are still offered iOS 18.7.3, and iPads appear unaffected. It was reported by Forbes in its report.

Apple 26.2: Why the Company Is Forcing This Update on iPhone Users

Apple is prioritising security with iOS 26.2, effectively forcing users to upgrade for critical protections. By blocking older devices from accessing iOS 18.7.3, Apple ensures that iPhones capable of running iOS 26 are patched against serious vulnerabilities, including zero-day WebKit bugs and a major Messages privacy flaw. This approach centralises security efforts, providing consistent protection across devices, even if some users feel pushed into a major OS upgrade. Redmi Note 15 Price Leaked Before Launch in India on January 6, 2025, Know How Much Device Would Cost; Check Specifications and Features.

Many users may hesitate to update due to compatibility concerns, interface changes, or personal preference. The forced update leaves them choosing between installing a major OS or missing essential security fixes. Some workarounds exist, such as joining Apple’s public beta for iOS 18.7.3, but these are cumbersome. Apple iOS 26.2 is now the main way for iPhone users to stay fully protected until Apple clarifies whether this is a policy decision or a temporary measure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Forbes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2025 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).