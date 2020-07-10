Apple, the tech giant showcased iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 at its WWDC 2020 event last month. Today, Apple has released the first public beta for iOS 14 & iPadOS 14. The public beta gives us a sneak peek of all the new features that will be heading to iPhone 12 Series, 2020 iPad & iPod Touch. The new iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 versions are compatible with iPhone & iPad models that run on iOS 13. Apple WWDC 2020: MacOS with ARM Chip, iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Apple WatchOS 7 Showcased.

iOS 14 (Photo Credits: Twitter|@DetroitBORG)

Apple has organised a beta software program for the users who wish to see their Apple devices run on upcoming OS versions. Interested users can head over to Apple Beta Website & enrol their device. An FAQ section has been provided on the website to answer all the questions related to the beta program.

Apple iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The company has advised downloading the beta release on a spare Apple device as users can come across some issues & bugs. Users shall also make sure that they have a data backup before beginning the download process. After enrolling in the Apple Beta Software Program, go to 'settings' then head over to 'General' & 'Software Update' to download the beta update.

The new iOS 14 comes with a redesigned interface that has the App Library view to group multiple apps on one, single screen. Apple released the new iOS 14 with support for adding widgets to the home screen. In addition to this, a smart stack of widgets can be created that use an on-device algorithm to surface widgets based on activity, time & location. The company has also introduced an upgraded Siri, Picture-in-picture support, updated messages app with new Memoji options. The New version of iPadOS 14 brings toolbars, sidebars for apps, new Apple pencil feature, ARKit 4 support for an upgraded augmented reality experience, compact designs for FaceTime & Siri.

