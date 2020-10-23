New Delhi, Oct 23: Apple India Store Online on Friday started accepting pre-orders for the newly-launched iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with some exciting trade-in offers. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro are the first devices in the 2020 line-up to go on pre-orders in India and will be available from October 30. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Check Prices Here.

Those who pre-book iPhone 12 can opt for either Rs 5,637 per month via the EMI route or buy the basic variant even for Rs 47,900 with trade-in. The customers can effectively get up to Rs 22,000 off with Apple trade-in to grab a new iPhone 12. The basic variant of iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-booked for Rs 10,110 per month on EMI or get it for Rs 85,900 with trade-in. The customers opting for trade-in can save up to Rs 34,000.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The two phones can now be pre-ordered, with deliveries for both starting October 30. iPhone 12 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB model. Meanwhile, the price of iPhone 12 with 128GB and 256GB internal memory is set at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits:

iPhone 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 12 Pro variants have been launched in India for Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple A14 Bionic chipset and run iOS 14. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 6.1-inch OLED display. However, the iPhone 12 Pro's Super Retina XDR display has higher brightness levels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).