Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant has officially launched the new generation iPhones globally with 5G technology. For the first time ever, Apple's next-gen iPhone series comprises of four models. It includes iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max. The American tech giant has also introduced the new iPhone 12 devices along with innovative new accessories with MagSafe. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in five colours - blue, green, black, white, and Red. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro versions will be offered in four shades - graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. Apple iPhone 12 Series Launch Highlights.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be offered in three storage options- 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available in three versions - 128GB, 256GB & 256GB. Customers can also get iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini for $22.87 a month and $18.70 a month respectively. They can also opt for a trade-in program for $549 or $499 for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

As far as the prices are concerned, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 get starting price of $699 and $799 respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max gets starting price of $999 and $1,099, respectively. Customers can also get iPhone 12 Pro for $29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for $30.37 a month or $729 with trade-in

Apple iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin on October 16, with availability from October 23. However, the iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6. Customers will be able to purchase the phone from November 13 onwards. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro will be available in India from October 30.

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini comes with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR displays. The new generation iPhones are powered by all-new A14 Bionic chipset, which is claimed to be the fastest processor on offer. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays. Interestingly, iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the largest display ever offered on an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The newly announced MagSafe charger, leather wallet with MagSafe, and iPhone 12 Silicone Case and Clear Case will be available from October 16. Moreover, the iPhone 12 leather case will be available from November 6 onwards. Buyers interested in purchasing MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve can get their hands on a later date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 12:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).