Apple Takes Down TikTok-Like Chinese Video App Zynn From The App Store

Technology IANS| Jun 17, 2020 11:36 AM IST
Zynn (Photo CRedits: AFP)

San Francisco, June 17: Apple's App Store has removed Chinese video app Zynn, a clone of the hugely popular video app TikTok, following accusations of plagiarism. The app was taken down from Google's Play Store last week. A spokesperson for Zynn told The Verge that its issues with plagiarism were minor, and that the company was "in communication with both Google and Apple to ensure compliance with their guidelines and regulations." Apple Tracks iPhones Stolen From Its Retail Stores During US Protests Over George Floyd Death.

Zynn arrived on iOS and Android in early May and quickly reached the top of the download charts. By the end of May, the app had become the most downloaded free iOS app and a top 10 download in the Google Play Store.

Part of the reason for this rapid growth is the app's rewards programme where users got paid for watching videos and also to get other users on the app, said the report. Google Play Store earlier removed another TikTok rival app Mitron.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

