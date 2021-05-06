Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip smartphones are all set to be launched globally on May 12, 2021. Last month, the company released the teaser of its upcoming phone on its official Twitter account revealing its key specifications and launch date. As per the previous report, it was expected that the company will not retain the rear flip camera design, but now a new report claimed that Asus will retain the flip camera module. Moreover, a tipster who goes by the name Ishan Agarwal has shared the images and specifications of both ZenFone 8 Flip and ZenFone 8 phones. Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Scheduled for May 12, 2021.

Asus Zenfone 8 Teased (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As per the leaked images, ZenFone 8 Flip will come with a motorised camera mechanism that is seen on ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 6Z. The camera setup will flip 180 degrees to the top so that it can be used for selfies. The handset will get an edge-to-edge display with no punch-hole cutout or notch. The device will come in two colour options and a Blue coloured power button.

The handset is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It could come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For optics, it will come with a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP macro snapper.

Asus ZenFone 8 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

On the other hand, the ZenFone 8 will sport a punch-hole camera and a display of 5.92-inch FHD+ display. ZenFone 8 will also come powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will come equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 64MP main snapper and a 12MP macro shooter with an 8K video recording option. The device could pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Apart from this, nothing much is known, we expect the company to release more teasers of the ZenFone 8 Series before its official launch.

