MUMBAI, January 6: ASUS has reportedly made a strategic decision to halt the release of its 2026 smartphone lineup, effectively cancelling the launch of the ROG Phone 10 and the Zenfone 12 series for the current year. According to latest industry reports, the Taiwanese hardware giant is undergoing a significant internal restructuring of its mobile division. This move suggests a shift in focus as the company evaluates the commercial viability of its niche smartphone segments amidst a tightening global market.

The cancellation comes as a surprise to the tech community, as ASUS has historically maintained a consistent annual release cycle for its gaming and compact flagship devices. While the company has not issued a formal public statement regarding the permanent dissolution of these brands, the absence of new models in 2026 points toward a hiatus intended to streamline resources toward more profitable ventures, such as its expanding PC and AI server businesses. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

ASUS ROG Phone 10 and Zenfone 12 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Prior to the reported cancellation, the ROG Phone 10 was anticipated to set new benchmarks for mobile gaming. Early leaks suggested the device would have featured a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 185Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It was expected to include an upgraded "GameCool 10" thermal system and a massive 6,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. The Zenfone 12, on the other hand, was rumoured to continue the brand's legacy as a compact flagship, featuring a 6.3-inch display and a refined dual-camera system.

Design-wise, the ROG Phone 10 was tipped to introduce a more modular accessory ecosystem, while the Zenfone 12 was expected to adopt a more eco-friendly chassis using recycled bio-based materials. Both devices were reportedly planned to ship with Android 16 and a suite of AI-driven performance optimisations. However, with the current development freeze, these specifications remain speculative as ASUS has reportedly shifted its mobile engineers to other departments.

ASUS ROG Phone and Zenfone Price in India (Background)

While the 2026 models will not be reaching retail shelves, the ASUS ROG Phone series has typically occupied the ultra-premium segment in India. For context, the previous generation ROG Phone 8 Pro was launched at a starting price of INR 94,999, while the Zenfone series (often rebranded as the ASUS 8z or 9 in India) usually targeted the INR 50,000 to INR 65,000 price bracket. The absence of these models leaves a notable void in the dedicated gaming phone market, currently led by competitors like Nubia and Black Shark. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch in 2026; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Existing ASUS mobile users will continue to receive software support and warranty services, but the future of the ROG and Zenfone branding remains uncertain beyond 2026. ASUS is expected to provide further clarity on its mobile roadmap during its next quarterly earnings call.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

