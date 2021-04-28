Asus ZenFone 8 Series is all set to be launched on May 12, 2021. The company released the teaser of its upcoming ZenFone 8 on its official Twitter account revealing its key specifications and launch date. The launch event of ZenFone 8 will commence at 19:00 CEST (10:30 pm IST). As per the teaser, the phone will offer a smooth performance. This hints that the handset will feature a high refresh rate or a powerful SoC. The teaser also reveals a punch-hole display. Asus ZenFone 8 Likely To Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC & 8GB RAM: Report.

Asus ZenFone 8 (Photo Credits: Asus )

Reports have claimed that Asus ZenFone 8 Series will comprise ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro. ZenFone 8 Mini is likely to sport a 5.92-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz refresh rate.

Is it just us or are there a lot of ‘o’s in ‘smooth’? How many, exactly? ;) Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 27, 2021

ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro is expected to flaunt 6.69-inch FHD+ OLED displays. All smartphones of the ZenFone 8 Series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM.

ZenFone 8 is rumoured to feature 64MP Sony IMX686 and Sony IMX663 camera sensors. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the ZenFone 8 Series. We expect the company to release several teasers before its official launch.

