Mumbai, 25 October: Compared to September, this month has seen very few smartphone launches so far. In October, the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8, and Realme GT 8 Pro smartphones were launched. Most of them were introduced in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. India will have to wait a few more days to get a flagship smartphone powered by the same processor. However, during the rest of the month and in November, many new devices are expected to arrive

In the next month, many flagship and or higher range smartphones are scheduled to launch. It includes OPPO Find X9 series, Vivo X300 Series, Realme GT 8 series, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15, Xiaomi 17 series and more. Check out the launch timeline of each smartphones here. iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Launch Expected in China on October 30, India Launch in November; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2025

OPPO Find X9 Series

The OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro will be launched globally on 28 October 2025. In China, the series was launched on 16 October. This time, the company has changed the overall design of the smartphones compared to the previous generation OPPO Find X8 series. It features a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera, IP68 rating, 7,025mAh and 7,500mAh batteries, and 80W wired charging support. The OPPO Find X9 Pro price in China is CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,000), and the OPPO Find X9 price is CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,300).

Vivo X300 Series

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones are set to be launched in the global market on 30 October 2025. The standard model packs a 6,040mAh battery, and the Pro model was launched with a 6,510mAh battery — both supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Vivo X300 price in China starts at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,300), and the Vivo X300 Pro price is CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,200).

Realme GT 8 Series

The Realme GT 8 series was launched in China on October 21, 2025. The Realme GT 8 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the Realme GT 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Both models have a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,500mAh and 7,000mAh batteries with 100W and 120W wired charging speeds, respectively. In China, the Realme GT 8 price starts at CNY 2,899 (around INR 35,800), and the Realme GT 8 Pro price is CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,400).

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R are expected to launch in India on 13 November 2025, as per reports. In China, the device will be launched on 27 October. The OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and the OnePlus 15R, also known as the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Reports suggest that a 7,800mAh battery will be used in the 15R and a 7,300mAh battery in the flagship model. Both will support up to 120W wired charging speeds.

iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 Series

The iQOO 15 will be launched in India in November 2025, according to rumours. The smartphone has already been launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, triple 50MP cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 6.85-inch 144Hz AMOLED display. iQOO Neo 11 series is expected to launch in China on October 30 with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC for Pro variant and Snapdragon 8 Elite for standard variant. Redmi Turbo 5 Likely To Launch in November With 8,500–9,000mAh Battery, Will Be Introduced As ‘POCO X8 Pro’ Globally; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Besides these, other flagship smartphones are set to launch in India but will take more time. The Xiaomi 17 series may be launched towards the end of 2025 or early next year. The same applies to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and other S26 series devices. ASUS may or may not launch a ROG device this year. Some smartphones will not be launched in India, such as the REDMAGIC 11 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (available in China) and the HONOR Magic 8 series with the same chip, which is not coming to India.

