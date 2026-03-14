Mumbai, March 14: Bitcoin continued to demonstrate stability in the global digital asset market on Saturday, trading at USD 70,798 as of 8:19 AM IST. The leading cryptocurrency has maintained its position above the psychologically significant USD 70,000 threshold, reflecting a period of consolidation following recent fluctuations driven by macroeconomic data and geopolitical shifts.

Market analysts suggest that the current price action indicates a cooling-off period after Bitcoin reached an intraday high of approximately USD 73,931 earlier in the month. The asset’s ability to hold firm near the USD 71,000 mark is being closely monitored by institutional and retail investors alike as a sign of underlying strength in a volatile trading environment. Gold, Silver Prices Slip After Record Rally as Strong Dollar Weighs, US-Iran War Keeps Safe-Haven Demand Strong.

Bitcoin Price 2026: Key Support and Resistance Zones

Technical indicators point toward USD 70,000 as a vital pivot point for short-term momentum. Market experts note that as long as Bitcoin stays above the USD 65,800 support zone, the immediate outlook remains cautiously bullish. However, a sustained move above the USD 73,400 resistance area, aligned with major moving averages, is required to signal the start of a new upward trend.

Should the price face a downward correction, major support is expected at the USD 63,900 level. Traders are currently navigating a "wait-and-watch" scenario, balancing optimistic long-term price predictions from major financial institutions against immediate concerns over inflation and global trade tensions that have impacted traditional equity markets.

BTC Price: Macroeconomic Influences and Global Sentiments

The broader economic landscape continues to play a pivotal role in Bitcoin's valuation. Recent revisions to U.S. GDP estimates and disappointing employment figures for February have rekindled speculation regarding potential central bank rate cuts. Such a shift in monetary policy is traditionally seen as a catalyst for risk-on assets like cryptocurrencies. Bank Holiday Today, March 14, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

Furthermore, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East have bolstered the narrative for Bitcoin as a potential hedge against fiat currency instability. Despite its correlation with high-growth technology stocks, the digital currency has increasingly been viewed by some nations and large-scale investors as a reserve asset, contributing to the steady capital inflows observed throughout the first quarter of 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).