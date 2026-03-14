Mumbai, March 14: Banking operations across India will come to a halt this Saturday, March 14 (Saturday bank holiday) as branches observe a mandatory holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since tomorrow marks the second Saturday of March, customers will not be able to perform over-the-counter transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque clearances at physical branches.

At the start of each calendar year, the RBI releases an official bank holiday calendar to inform customers about the dates when bank branches will remain closed. These usually include national holidays, regional festivals, all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The central bank announces these holidays under three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and holidays for banks' closing of accounts. Bank Holidays March 9-15: Banks To Remain Closed for 3 Days Next Week; Check Details.

Weekend Banking Schedule

The closure on March 14 creates a standard two-day weekend break for the banking sector:

Saturday, March 14: Closed (Second Saturday)

Sunday, March 15: Closed (Weekly Holiday)

As a result, banks will remain closed this weekend (March 14-15). Customers are advised to schedule important financial transactions accordingly to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. Banks will resume normal operations on Monday, February 16. Bank Holidays in February 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Major Upcoming Bank Holidays in March 2026

Shab-I-Qadr, Gudhi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), 1st Navratra, Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan), Jumat-ul-Vida, Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1), Khutub-E-Ramzan, Sarhul, Shree Ram Navami, Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain), Mahavir Janmakalyanak, Mahavir Jayanti. Bank Holiday in March 2026: Banks To Remain Closed in These Cities for Holika Dahan and Holi; Check Full List Here.

Availability of Digital Services in the Absence of Physical Branches

Despite the physical branches being closed, digital and automated banking channels will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to use:

Mobile & Internet Banking: For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and UPI.

ATMs: For cash withdrawals and limited deposit services.

UPI Payments: Real-time payments through apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and BHIM.

The RBI has noted that while RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) services are usually unavailable during bank holidays, NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) continues to operate 24/7, ensuring that large-value transfers can still be initiated online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RBI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).