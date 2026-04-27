Bitcoin continued its upward trajectory on Monday, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading near the psychological resistance level of USD 80,000. As of 7:19 AM IST, Bitcoin was priced at USD 79,032, reflecting a steady climb as market participants anticipate a potential breakout. The recent price action follows a week of consistent gains, supported by robust institutional interest and shifting global economic indicators.

The current momentum is largely attributed to sustained inflows into Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and strategic treasury acquisitions by major corporations. Analysts suggest that the absence of significant selling pressure, combined with "risk-on" sentiment in broader financial markets, has provided a stable floor for the digital asset. While the market remains cautious of potential volatility near the USD 80,000 mark, the overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. Stock Market News: Sensex, Nifty End Week Down Nearly 2% as Oil Price Surge and IT Stocks Drag Indian Equities Lower.

Bitcoin Price Surge: Institutional Demand and ETF Inflows Drive Market

The primary catalyst for the current rally appears to be the sixth consecutive day of positive net inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs. These investment vehicles have reportedly attracted hundreds of millions of USD in fresh capital over the past week, effectively absorbing available market supply. Furthermore, companies like Strategy Inc. have continued their aggressive Bitcoin acquisition programs, reinforcing the narrative of digital gold among long-term holders.

This institutional backing has helped Bitcoin decouple from some of the volatility seen in smaller altcoins. While the broader crypto market has shown signs of recovery, Bitcoin’s dominance remains firm as investors seek exposure to the most established digital asset amid fluctuating interest rate expectations and global trade updates.

Bitcoin Price: Technical Resistance and Future Outlook

Despite the bullish trend, technical analysts point to a "bearish divergence" in momentum indicators, suggesting that the rally could face a temporary slowdown if it fails to clear the USD 80,000 resistance decisively. A successful breach of this level could open the doors for targets toward USD 83,000, whereas a failure to maintain current support might lead to a brief consolidation phase near the USD 76,000 range. Bitcoin Price Today, April 21, 2026: BTC Price Trades Near USD 76,000 Mark Amid Iran Ceasefire Talks, Shifting Global Market Sentiment.

Investors are also closely monitoring geopolitical developments, particularly ceasefire discussions in the Middle East, which have historically impacted market liquidity and risk appetite. For now, the combination of organic spot demand and short-covering by traders has kept the BTC price firmly in the green as the final week of April begins

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).