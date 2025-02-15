Washington, February 15: Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company Blue Origin will reportedly lay off 10% of employees from its total workforce. Last month, it completed its significant Blue Glenn launch mission after a few delays. However, Blue Origin layoffs will be announced as the company aims to make readjustments and cut costs to speed up its upcoming rocket launches. The Blue Origin layoffs will affect 1,400 employees.

The reports said that Blue Origin employed around 14,000 employees across Texas, Florida, and Washington. According to a report by Reuters, Blue Origin layoffs were announced as the aerospace company began production of its New Glenn rocket, which was successfully launched in January 2025. The report highlighted a statement from Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp, who announced layoffs to the employees in a meeting, saying there was no easy way to communicate. Eviation Layoffs: US-Based Aviation Company Lays Off Most of Its Employees, Pauses Development of Electric Planes To Seek Funding, Long-Term Partnership.

Limp said that there was no question about the company having a lot of successes over the past few months; however it needed to get over to the upcoming three to five years. The Blue Origin CEO said the company came to a "painful conclusion" of cutting jobs. With the help of Blue Origin layoffs, the company could ramp up its rocket manufacturing and increase its launch cadence, he added.

Dave Limp said that Blue Origin needed a "quick, nimble, decisive and focused" culture towards its customers. The CEO has been asked to streamline the costs of company business units and focus more on the New Glenn rocket. The report said that two employees of the company said that Blue Origin's morale and culture suffered due to the speeding up decisions taken by CEO Dave Limp. Meta Layoffs: Laid-Off Employees Push Back Against ‘Low Performer’ Label and Say It Was Part of Business Strategy Not Performance, Says Reports.

Amid the Blue Origin layoffs, some employees said they were looking for jobs elsewhere regardless of not being part of the company's job cuts. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is a competitor of Elon Musk's Falcon 9 rocket.

