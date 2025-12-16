Seattle, December 16: Amazon has continued cutting its workforce beyond affecting 14,000 positions this year. This time, a small number of employees have been affected by the latest round of Amazon layoffs targeting Seattle and Bellevue locations. As per reports, 84 employees have been affected by the job cuts. This layoffs has affected employees in various departments including engineering, software development, product management.

Amazon's latest round is not related to the total 14,000 employees affected this year in October month. The e-commerce giant has clarified that these cuts are part of regular organisational adjustments, aimed at reviewing business structures and making changes as needed. According to filings with Washington state authorities, the affected employees were informed in early November, giving them at least 89 days’ notice, which exceeds the 60-day minimum mandated under the state’s updated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The impacted roles include software development engineers, program managers, recruiters, HR specialists, and UX designers, ranging from entry-level positions to directors and principals. The separations are scheduled between February 2 and February 23, 2026, across over 30 Seattle and Bellevue office locations, as well as six remote employees based in Washington. Amazon noted that staff who secure internal transfers before the separation date will not be affected.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the company does not take such decisions lightly and is providing affected employees with 90 days of full pay and benefits, transitional health coverage, and job placement assistance. CEO Andy Jassy had earlier indicated that the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation would likely lead to workforce adjustments in the future.

This latest round of layoffs demonstrates Amazon’s ongoing effort to streamline operations, adjust to evolving business needs, and provide support to employees impacted by organisational changes.

