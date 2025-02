Eviation, a US-based aviation company, has reportedly laid off most of its employees at its Arlington office. Amid Eviation layoffs, the aircraft company has paused its development of electric-powered aeroplanes. The job cuts have been announced as the company sought additional funding for its nine-seat e-planes. Eviation had its first and only flight test taken two years ago. The aviation firm said it was looking for a long-term partnership to turn electric commercial flights into reality. Meta Layoffs: Laid-Off Employees Push Back Against ‘Low Performer’ Label and Say It Was Part of Business Strategy Not Performance, Says Reports.