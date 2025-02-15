Eviation, a US-based aviation company, has reportedly laid off most of its employees at its Arlington office. Amid Eviation layoffs, the aircraft company has paused its development of electric-powered aeroplanes. The job cuts have been announced as the company sought additional funding for its nine-seat e-planes. Eviation had its first and only flight test taken two years ago. The aviation firm said it was looking for a long-term partnership to turn electric commercial flights into reality. Meta Layoffs: Laid-Off Employees Push Back Against ‘Low Performer’ Label and Say It Was Part of Business Strategy Not Performance, Says Reports.

Eviation Layoffs Affected Most of Employees of Aviation Company

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - Washington 🇺🇸 Eviation will lay off the majority of its employees at Arlington, WA as it searches for additional funding to continue developing its all-electric commuter aircraft. pic.twitter.com/aOVqtWj7y7 — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)