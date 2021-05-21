Clubhouse, Invite-Only Audio App is now available for download for Android users globally on Google Play Store. The company started testing the Android version of the app a couple of weeks ago. The company aims to boost its potential growth in the market. The clubhouse has been available for iOS users since its initial release in March 2020. Clubhouse App To Arrive in India for Android Users This Week: Report.

The app is listed on Google Play Store and compatible with devices running Android 8.0 and later. Interested users can head over to Google Play Store and search 'Clubhouse' in the search bar. Make sure to download the authentic app. To Sign in, Clubhouse requires an invitation from an existing user.

Though the app is available for download, many users in the review section of the Play Store are complaining about its verification process not working perfectly. Several users who sign up are not able to receive the verification code and when they try to re-enter their mobile number, the app says it is incorrect or is not supported.

It is important to note that this is the public beta version of Clubhouse and the company is yet to announce the stable version for Android users. The app gained popularity in the market after being used by Tesla, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

As such, several social media platforms are trying to make their version of Clubhouse. Companies such as Facebook, LinkedIn are also reportedly working on their audio chat apps. In a competitive market, it would be interesting to watch where the Clubhouse app stands in future.

