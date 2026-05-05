Cognizant Layoffs: IT Giant May Cut Up to 15,000 Jobs Globally Under ‘Project Leap’, India To Be Impacted

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IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions is reportedly considering a large-scale workforce reduction that could impact between 12,000 and 15,000 employees globally, with a significant share likely in India. The restructuring is said to be part of an internal initiative called “Project Leap,” aimed at reshaping the company’s operating model.

The development comes amid ongoing changes in the global IT services industry, where firms are increasingly adopting automation and restructuring traditional workforce hierarchies. While Cognizant has not confirmed exact layoff numbers, it has indicated substantial severance-related costs in recent disclosures. Meta Layoffs 2026: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company to Notify Affected Employees by May 20; Over 7,800 Roles Reportedly at Risk.

Congnizant Layoffs Under ‘Project Leap’

According to reports, Cognizant Technology Solutions is evaluating job cuts as part of a broader organisational overhaul. The company recently stated it expects severance expenses between USD 230 million and USD 320 million linked to the restructuring effort.

The initiative, referred to as “Project Leap,” is expected to affect multiple regions, with India likely to see the largest impact due to its significant workforce base. Tech Layoffs: 92,000 Affected As 80 Companies Cuts Jobs; Oracle, Amazon and Meta Lead.

India Impact May Be Significant

Cognizant currently employs more than 357,000 people globally, including over 250,000 in India. Based on industry estimates and cost assumptions, a large portion of the restructuring could affect Indian employees. However, these figures remain speculative, and the company has not officially confirmed any country-specific layoff numbers.

Shift in IT Workforce Structure

Industry experts say the potential layoffs reflect a broader shift in how IT services firms operate. The traditional “pyramid model,” which relied heavily on large junior workforces supporting senior roles, is being replaced by leaner organisational structures.

Clients are also increasingly focusing on efficiency, automation, and reduced dependency on large teams, prompting firms to rethink hiring and training models.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S has said the restructuring is part of a global transformation programme. He noted that the company is moving toward a “broader and shorter pyramid” structure, combining human talent with digital tools and automation to improve efficiency and delivery.

The potential job cuts at Cognizant come as the broader IT sector undergoes structural changes. Slower client spending, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, and automation are reshaping workforce requirements across major technology services firms. Companies across the sector are adjusting staffing models to align with evolving business needs and cost pressures.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).