Tech Layoffs: 92,000 Affected As 80 Companies Cuts Jobs; Oracle, Amazon and Meta Lead

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The technology industry has surpassed a grim milestone in 2026, with total job losses reaching 92,272 across 80 different companies during the first four months of the year. This surge in redundancies highlights a period of intense restructuring as major corporations and niche firms alike grapple with shifting economic priorities and the rapid integration of automation technologies.

The data, compiled from recent industry reports, illustrates that while many smaller startups are closing their doors, the bulk of the impact stems from a few high-volume reductions at global tech leaders. These firms have cited various reasons for the cuts, including the need to streamline operations and a strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Overview of Primary Job Reductions in 2026

The following table details the companies contributing the highest numbers to the 92,272 total layoffs:

Company HQ Location Number Laid Off Date Industry Oracle Other 30,000 31/03/2026 Enterprise Software Amazon Seattle 16,000 22/01/2026 Retail / Cloud Dell Austin 11,000 14/03/2026 Hardware Meta SF Bay Area 8,000 17/04/2026 Consumer Tech Block SF Bay Area 4,000 26/02/2026 Finance ASML Veldhoven 1,700 28/01/2026 Hardware

Major Corporations Drive Record Redundancy Figures

Leading the statistics for the year is Oracle, which reported a staggering reduction of 30,000 employees at the end of March. This single event accounts for nearly one-third of the total industry layoffs recorded so far in 2026. Amazon also contributed significantly to these figures with a cut of 16,000 staff members in late January, followed by Dell, which eliminated 11,000 positions in mid-March.

Recent activity in April has pushed the numbers even higher, with Meta announcing a reduction of 8,000 roles and Snap cutting 1,000 jobs. Even the high-end semiconductor sector has been affected, as ASML reported 1,700 layoffs in January. These large-scale movements by industry titans continue to set the tone for the 2026 employment landscape in the tech world.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Layoffs.Fyi website ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).