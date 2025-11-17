Mumbai, November 17: Cognizant has reportedly begun tracking employees’ laptops and website activity on certain projects through a new monitoring tool, raising questions about productivity measurement. Cognizant Technology Solutions is assessing how long employees stay active on their laptops and which applications and websites they use during work hours. The tool also records how often employees remain inactive.

According to reports, Cognizant has started training select executives on workforce management tools such as ProHance to monitor employee activity. The tool allows the company to determine actual working hours, time spent being productive and which websites or apps employees access. It also measures how frequently, and for how long, their systems are idle. TCS Layoffs: Pune Labour Commissioner Summons Tata Consultancy Services After Multiple Complaints Filed by NITES Calling Job Cuts ‘Illegal’; Hearing on November 18.

Know How Cognizant Measures Productivity Using ProHance Tool

Moneycontrol reported that Cognizant’s training module explained that the tool recorded mouse and keyboard activity to determine how long systems were idle. If a user is inactive for more than 300 seconds, the system marks them as idle, and if they are away for 15 minutes, they are marked as away from the system.

ProHance-style dashboards appear when the user logs in and the apps are open, showing how much time they spend on different tasks. The tool creates a minute-by-minute picture of a typical workday. The monitoring system is implemented only on select client projects rather than across all company departments. DPDP Act Important Step in Building Trustworthy and Future-Ready Digital Environment for India, Says Government.

Some employees believe that the new ProHance tool could blur the line between workload visibility and micromanagement within the company. The report cited critics saying that constant tracking could harm worker morale and push employees to perform for the tool instead of focusing on outcomes. It may also lead to employees being blamed for slow systems and inefficient processes. Cognizant said that this tool was not related to performance evaluation, as per reports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).