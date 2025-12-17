Pune, December 17: Cognizant, amid rising leopard sightings in and around Pune, issued a safety advisory for its Hinjawadi employees. The IT firm requested staff members to remain vigilant while commuting or being inside the campus, especially during early mornings and late evenings. At the time, no leopards had been spotted inside the IT park; however, the precautionary measures aimed to reduce the risk of human-wildlife encounters. As per the Cognizant advisory, employees were advised to use office transport or shared cabs, avoid walking through isolated areas, and report any unusual wildlife activity immediately, balancing urban life and local wildlife.

Shankar Salkar, Deputy Head of Operations at the Hinjewadi Industries Association (HIA), stated that the increased leopard movements had been observed in residential and forest-adjacent areas due to rapid urban expansion. Residents and office-goers were advised to avoid wooded shortcuts, not travel alone at night, and stay alert, with calm behaviour crucial during any encounter. Authorities were also monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety. Bajaj Finance Allegedly Sets 'Installment Due Alert' Wallpaper on Woman's Mobile Phone Despite EMI Deduction, How To Remove This 'Brazen' Warning.

Cognizant Advisory: Key Safety Measures for Employees and Residents

The Cognizant advisory outlined practical steps to reduce the risk of leopard encounters. It guided staff to avoid solitary walks during low-light hours, use designated transport options, and avoid making any sudden movements if a leopard was spotted. Companies and local authorities collaborated to ensure swift reporting and response in case of wildlife activity, reflecting a proactive approach to human-wildlife coexistence, as per a report by Times of India. Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark Shares NSFW Skinny-Dipping Video and Pic From Italian Getaway: Why Instagram’s Anti-Nudity Guidelines Let the Viral Post Stay.

Pune continued to report leopard sightings around its outskirts, and people in the city were asked to remain aware, stay vigilant, and adhere to safety guidelines. Cognizant’s advisory, coupled with local authority guidance, highlighted the importance of precautionary measures while maintaining daily routines safely.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2025 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).