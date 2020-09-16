Google Doodles are often a fun, creative and informative way of Google to send across a message to its users or to remember someone. Today Google has taken it upon itself to remind us about the importance of mask and social distancing with the phrase, "Wear a Mask, Save Lives". The doodle explains how it is vital to wear a mask to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today's doodle shares instructions to avoid the coronavirus and other vital health tips. The doodle carries the message, "Wear a mask, save lives" in an interesting way. The doodle contains information on the need to wear a mask to avoid coronavirus. "wear a face cover (wear face cover), wash your hands (wash your hands), keep a safe distance (keep a safe distance)", it says.

In the doodle, you'll see all the letters of google wearing a mask and socially distanced, with the little e getting late to add humour to the creative. Earlier, Google had thanked the Corona warriors by creating a "Thank You Coronavirus Helpers" doodle that included doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers and emergency service employees. Doodle was created for doctors and nurses who are risking their lives to treat Coronavirus patients. Doodle thanked the doctors and nurses fighting COVID-19 and others who are coming forward to help each other to fight the epidemic.

Check out Today's Google Doodle About The Importance of Masks:

COVID-19 Prevention Google Doodle: Wear a Mask, Save Lives (Photo Credits: Google.com)

COVID-19 Prevention Tips By Google:

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you, and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

Masks

Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against COVID-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.

