New Delhi, November 5: Taking on Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk on Sunday said that xAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok has current information in comparison to traditional GPT models. The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant will be provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web. “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask,” said the xAI team. Elon Musk Launches xAI’s Chatbot ‘Grok’ for X Premium Plus Users

Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. “A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” the team posted. The company said that ‘Grok’ is still a very early beta product -- “the best we could do with 2 months of training so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help”. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Introduces AI-Based 'See Similar Posts' Feature; Plans to Launch 'See Dissimilar Posts' Option Too

Musk replied that in Grok vs typical GPT, “Grok has current information, but other doesn’t”. Musk’s posts came as OpenAI is set to organise its first developer conference on Monday. Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but left in 2018 over the company’s for-profit shift, and has called ChatGPT “WokeGPT.” The billionaire launched xAI earlier this year. The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind. “The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).