Elon Musk has unveiled a new feature on X (formerly Twitter). Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), this most recent addition is part of a bigger set of advances meant to make X a comprehensive application. “AI-based 'See similar' posts feature is rolling out now on X”, Musk made the official announcement on Friday, November 4. The concept for this AI-powered ‘See similar’ feature was first discussed by Musk on October 26 during an X internal meeting, wherein he gave an overview of many upcoming innovations that the microblogging site was working on. Meanwhile, in response to an X user, Musk clarified that the platform is further planning to bring in a new feature called 'See Dissimilar Posts'. Elon Musk Says xAI Will Release Its First Artificial Intelligence Product To Select Group This Week.

X Introduces AI-Based 'See Similar Posts' Feature

AI-based “See similar” posts feature is rolling out now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2023

JUST IN - Elon Musk owned X has introduced a new feature: 'See Similar Posts' pic.twitter.com/JBPVbPk5tJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 3, 2023

'See Dissimilar Posts' Feature to Arrive Soon

PREVIEW: X will also introduce a "See dissimilar posts" feature to go with the Similar posts feature that launched today. This will assist with finding opposing views to the post you just looked at. https://t.co/gdqqFLCrTr pic.twitter.com/UBF5i9SEAx — X News Daily (@xDaily) November 3, 2023

