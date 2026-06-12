Elon Musk's Net Worth Skyrockets After SpaceX IPO, Making Him History’s 1st Trillionaire; Know His Current Wealth

Elon Musk has officially become the world’s first-ever trillionaire, following the record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) of his aerospace giant, SpaceX. The company’s blockbuster debut on the Nasdaq exchange saw it raise USD 75 billion, a move that sent its market valuation soaring to approximately USD 1.77 trillion and cemented Musk’s status as the wealthiest individual in history.

Elon Musk Net Worth After SpaceX IPO

The monumental IPO, which priced shares at USD 135 each, has pushed Musk’s personal net worth to nearly USD 970 billion, with projections indicating it will exceed the USD 1 trillion mark as trading activity intensifies. This achievement places him in a league of his own, with his total fortune now significantly surpassing that of the world’s second-richest person, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, who holds an estimated net worth of approximately USD 334 billion. SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s Aerospace Giant Prices Shares at USD 135; Hits Record USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation Ahead of Nasdaq Debut.

The scale of this IPO is unprecedented, effectively reshaping global wealth rankings and setting a new benchmark for capital markets. SpaceX, which now ranks among the most valuable public entities in the United States, has benefited from intense investor demand, with the offering attracting orders for more than three times the shares on offer. Musk’s holdings in SpaceX, which include both Class A and Class B shares, represent a dominant position in the company, ensuring he maintains roughly 85% of its voting power through the firm's dual-class share structure.

This surge in wealth reflects a meteoric rise for Musk throughout 2026, a year defined by the continued expansion of his core enterprises. Despite various market headwinds, including fluctuations in Tesla’s international sales performance throughout 2025 and public discourse surrounding his political engagements, the market has shown sustained confidence in his ability to scale high-risk, high-reward technologies.

Elon Musk Becomes World's 1st Trillionaire

Musk’s path to becoming the world’s first trillionaire has been paved by a series of aggressive corporate moves, ranging from the development of the Starship launch programme to the USD 44 billion acquisition of X, formerly Twitter, in 2022. While his foray into government efficiency initiatives and political involvement has occasionally invited scrutiny and consumer boycotts, his core business ventures continue to benefit from a unique brand of investor loyalty. SpaceX IPO Attracts Over USD 250 Billion in Investor Demand, Shaping Up To Be the Largest Offering in History.

Looking ahead, industry analysts are closely observing how this new level of financial scale will influence Musk’s approach to both his corporate empire and his public persona. As the owner of the world’s most valuable private space firm and a dominant player in the electric vehicle and social media sectors, Musk’s influence now extends well beyond traditional business metrics, effectively positioning his enterprises at the centre of global technological and political debate.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).