San Francisco: Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced plans to acquire the online music platform Bandcamp. Bandcamp is an online music store and community where fans can discover, connect with and directly support the independent musicians they love. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Reportedly Offered Sony $200 Million To Bring PlayStation Titles to Its Store.

"We could not be more excited to welcome the Bandcamp team to Epic Games," Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager, Store at Epic Games, said in a blogpost.

"Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music," Allison added.

The company said that Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic's vision to build out a creator marketplace ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more.

"Bandcamp's mission is to help spread the healing power of music by building a community where artists thrive through the direct support of their fans," said Ethan Diamond, CEO and co-founder of Bandcamp.

Bandcamp said that it is working with Epic Games to expand internationally and push development forward across Bandcamp, from basics like album pages, mobile apps, merch tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives.

"In Epic, we have found a partner who believes as deeply as we do that the future of music, and art itself, depends on the creation of equitable and inclusive communities like the one our fans and artists have helped to build.

"We are excited to work alongside the Epic team to accelerate the realisation of our mission and pursue our shared goal of empowering more creators in a fair and open way," Diamond added.

