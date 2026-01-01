New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, January 1: The Epic Games Store is welcoming 2026 by extending its popular free games tradition, teasing two final mystery titles after a blockbuster holiday giveaway campaign. The platform had earlier distributed 15 free games in December, with Chivalry 2 serving as the last free title of 2025.

To build excitement, Epic Games has dropped cryptic clues hinting at the genres and themes of the upcoming mystery games, sparking widespread speculation across Reddit and gaming communities.

The first teaser suggests an extraction-style gameplay experience, where success depends on strategic exits rather than simple survival. Fans believe this could point toward titles like Hunt: Showdown or the cooperative horror sensation Phasmophobia, both known for high-stakes escapes and team coordination. Epic Games Store Acknowledges Update Issue for PC Users, Clarifies Error Message Seen During Launcher Update.

The second clue leans into strategy, diplomacy, and political unification, hinting at large-scale conflicts and fractured kingdoms. Leading theories include Total War: Three Kingdoms and Crusader Kings III, while some fans also speculate about Dragon Age: Inquisition due to its narrative-driven alliance-building. Epic Games Drops Antitrust Lawsuit Against Samsung Over App Store-Related Restrictions.

The Epic Games Store’s Mystery Game strategy has consistently boosted user engagement during major sale events. Countdown timers for the final two mystery games are now live, and once claimed, the titles will remain permanently in users’ libraries. After this reveal, Epic is expected to return to its regular weekly free game announcements.

