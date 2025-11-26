BLACKPINK's Lisa will be headlining Fortine Festival Season 12. Her agency LLOUD took to social media and confirmed the exciting crossover by sharing a graphic of the K-Pop star, which quickly drew everyone's attention. The official handle of Fortnite reacted to the post with a "can't wait" comment. On one hand, fans of the idol were super excited about the unique collab, but netizens and people who aren’t into K-pop slammed the idol with negative comments. Some even dragged in the personal background of her rumoured boyfriend and businessman Frédéric Arnault. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Stuns at the Busan International Film Festival: K-Pop Star Looks Straight Out of Fairytale Dream in Custom Optical-Illusion Gown (See Pics & Videos).

BLACKPINK Lisa Is Next Fortnite Festival Icon

Fortnite is known to bring some of the biggest names in music as a part of their season and pass. K-Pop star Lisa from BLACKPINK is set to make her way as the next icon joining the list of names like The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Sabrina Carpenter and Bliie Eilish. Lisa will arrive at the Fortnite Festival on November 29, 2025. Players can expect outfits and cosmetics based on the K-Pop sensation as a part of the collaboration.

Lisa x Fortnite - Watch Promo

At present, tracks listed so far are "Rockstar", "New Woman", and "F*CK UP THE WORLD" (Vixi Solo Version) as a part of the collaboration.

Lisa Faces Personal Attacks Following Fortnite Collab Announcement

While BLINKs are busy celebrating LISA's latest collab, the 28-year-old K-Pop idol was targeted by many on the internet from non K-Pop fans and general users. Many users mocked her by saying that they were expecting Japanese singer LiSA, who is popular for her Anime tracks. Others crossed the line by bringing her rumoured boyfriend, Frederic Arnault, into the matter. Users claimed that the LVMH empire’s heir funded Israel amid their cross-border military tension with Palestine, making some insensitive remarks about the singer. A user wrote, "Isn’t she the racist zionist with a millionaire israeli zionist bf who was funding the IDF."

How Netizens Reacted to Lisa X Fortnite Collab

isn’t she the racist zionist with a millionaire israeli zionist bf who was funding the idf https://t.co/e1bVjJhC4W — z✮ck (@keybl3de) November 23, 2025

Lalisa Manoban aka Lisa from BLACKPINK

For a sec I thought it was the goat LiSA the Japanese artist — Pain (@PainDecayed) November 22, 2025

Few Non K-Pop Fans Seemed to Be Excited

Oh okay, never heard of them but she looks like she matches the season theme ✨ — SaiyanDeezy (@SaiyanDeezy) November 22, 2025

A User Takes a Dig at Lisa's BF Frederic Arnault

Thanks LVMH — United States of Rubies 🇺🇸 (@ZonaYour) November 23, 2025

This prompted stern reactions from BLINKs, who quickly pulled out research and facts to defend the singer. A fan wrote, "Guys, let's spread rumors that are untrue for no reason other than because a woman is getting a Fortnite skin!" Another wrote, "hes not israeli he’s French." 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

Fans Defend Lisa

hes not israeli he’s french — ᱬ EYESCLOSED ᱬ (@asgardonfire) November 23, 2025

Is ARMY Fandom Involved in Spreading These Rumours?

Sound like army typing lmaoooo — yourflopmom (@FLOPPPZIEEEENA) November 23, 2025

Another Fan Posted

LISA Creates History!

With her latest collab, LISA created history by becoming the first K-Pop idol to feature as an artiste for the Fortnite Festival. She will perform as the main act of the Starlux Music Pass virtually through her in-game character, Melodie Mars. Talking about her association with the game, Lisa said, "I love seeing how Fortnite brought my alter egos to life in the same perfectly. Being the main act for the Starlux Music Pass is an exciting opportunity for my fans to continue experiencing my favourite songs and outfits from my debut album, Alter Ego.

