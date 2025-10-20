New York, October 20: A major outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday, October 20, disrupted numerous popular websites and apps, including Amazon.com, Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, and Venmo. The cloud computing giant, which powers much of the internet’s backend, experienced significant technical issues in its US-EAST-1 region. AWS Down: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services; Snapchat, Perplexity, Canva, Coinbase Among Affected Platforms.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, over 2,000 incidents were reported for AWS in the United States alone. Affected users experienced connectivity problems on a wide range of platforms, including Amazon’s own services like Prime Video, Alexa, and its main shopping site. The ripple effect was immediate, and users worldwide found themselves unable to access or use popular apps such as Snapchat, Crunchyroll, Roblox, Duolingo, Coinbase, and even essential services like The New York Times, Apple TV, and HMRC. ‘X Works’: Elon Musk Reacts As Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outage Causes Widespread Internet Disruptions Worldwide.

Full List of Sites, Apps Impacted by AWS Outage

Amazon.com

Prime Video

Alexa

Robinhood

Snapchat

Perplexity AI

Venmo

Canvas by Instructure

Crunchyroll

Roblox

Whatnot

Rainbow Six Siege

Coinbase

Canva

Duolingo

Goodreads

Ring

The New York Times

Life360

Fortnite

Apple TV

Verizon

Chime

McDonald’s App

CollegeBoard

Wordle

PUBG Battlegrounds

Amazon acknowledged the outage through its official service status dashboard, citing “increased error rates and latencies” in the critical US-EAST-1 region. Engineers identified significant problems with AWS DynamoDB, a core database service, which in turn impacted multiple other AWS-dependent services. “We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand the root cause,” AWS said, with updates continuing throughout the day as recovery efforts progress.

