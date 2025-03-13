Mumbai, March 12: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes are used by the players to claim the rewards to beat other players and progress in the game. Garena Free Fire Max is a popular mobile game with millions of players across the world. It is a battle royale game that focuses on the survival of players like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG. Free Fire MAX is available on both iOS and Android platforms in India. Find Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, March 13, 2025, below.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer game, meaning you can play it with others by forming your 'squad' or playing with enemies. The standard match of the game supports up to 50 players. Garena Free Fire original was launched in India in 2017 and was banned in 2022. However, the MAX version is accessible in India on Google Play and the Apple App store. With the help of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, the players can get special rewards and items such as weapons, diamonds and skins for free. PlayStation Mega March: Sony Announces Massive Discount Event With up to 75% Off on Games; Check End Date and Details
Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, March 13, 2025
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9 – Valentine Emote Royale – Rare Emotes + Love Me, Love Me Not + Couch For Two
- FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Edition: Frostfire Polar Bundle
- FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword
- NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
- FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds
- FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
- FFBYS2MQX9KM – Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Season 26 Wrapped & Ready
- FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event – O85 Style Bundle
- FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)
- FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Wrath Of The Nine Tails: Arrival Animation
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
- FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale – Nine Tails Skywing + M4A1 Naruto Skin + Naruto Headwear
- FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin
- FPUS5XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning
- JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 No. 1 Emote
- FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Tokens
- FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40 – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin
- FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Superstar + Pinky Kitten + Blizzard Brawl
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall + Body Substitution Loot Box
- Step 1 - First, you must visit the https://ff.garena.com/ website.
- Step 2 - Then log in using Facebook, X, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or VK ID.
- Step 3 - After you are logged in, you need to add these codes on a redirected page.
- Step 4 - Now, you need to copy the code you want to redeem and paste it into the available text box.
- Step 5 - Then click the 'Confirm' button to continue.
- Step 6 - Next, proceed for verification in a dialogue box that appears on your screen.
- Step 7 - Click on 'OK' to confirm the process.
After completing the above steps, open your in-game email to check the rewards you received. Then, access your account wallet for any gold and diamonds. Last, open the Vault tab in the game to check for other in-game items. PUBG Players Tour 2025: Sign Up Open Now for EMEA and Americas To Drop Into Battlegrounds; Check Prize Pool and Other Details.
Garena Free Fire MAX codes are free but for a limited period without paying any money. Also, there is a threshold of 500 players who can redeem the codes per day.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).