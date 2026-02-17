Mumbai, February 17: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular game, played by many players to experience fast-paced battle royale gameplay. It offers immersive experience and various types of rewards. Players love the survival-based action, seasonal events and redeem-code perks that add extra motivation to log in daily. Each match is about staying alive by eliminating opponents and keeping inside the safe zone. The game also offers a wide mix of weapons, gear, vehicles and diverse maps to keep things exciting. Here are the redeem codes for February 17, 2026 for players looking to grab free in-game rewards quickly.

Standard matches usually feature around 50 players competing in Solo, Duo or Squad modes. Even though the original Free Fire was banned in India in 2022, Free Fire MAX still has a strong player base and is available on Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Compared to the original version, MAX offers better graphics, smoother animations and improved controls. Redeem codes can unlock gold, diamonds, outfits, weapon upgrades and skins, but remember they expire fast, so claim them as soon as possible. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, February 14, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, February 17, 2026

​FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

​4N8M2XL9R1G3

​FU1I5O3P7A9S

​S9QK2L6VP3MR

​FP9O1I5U3Y2T

​B1RK7C5ZL8YT

​FZ5X1C7V9B2N

​FFR4G3HM5YJN

​6KWMFJVMQQYG

​F7F9A3B2K6G8

​BR43FMAPYEZZ

​H8YC4TN6VKQ9

​FK3J9H5G1F7D

​FA3S7D5F1G9H

​UPQ7X5NMJ64V

​FJI4GFE45TG5

​4ST1ZTBZBRP9

​FM6N1B8V3C4X

​B6QV3LMK1TP

​FT4E9Y5U1I3O

​FF6YH3BFD7VT

​FL2K6J4H8G5F

​FR2D7G5T1Y8H

​FFM1VSWCPXN9

​QK82S2LX5Q27

​P3LX6V9TM2QH

​FFWCTKX2P5NQ

​TX4SC2VUNPKF

​RHTG9VOLTDWP

​N7QK5L3MRP9J

​J2QP8M1KVL6V

​E9QH6K4LNP7V

​S5PL7M2LRV8K

​Q8M4K7L2VR9J

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for February 17, 2026

Step 1: First, open the Garena Free Fire MAX redemption website at https://ff.garena.com

Step 2: Log in using your Google, Apple ID, Facebook, X, VK ID or Huawei ID login details.

Step 3: Start the steps of Garena FF MAX redemption procedure.

Step 4: Put the redeem code in the required text field.

Step 5: Now, you must “OK” option to continue.

Step 6: Complete the verification process.

Step 7: Then, check the confirmation message shown on your screen.

After you have redeemed the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, make sure you check your in-game mailbox to confirm your rewards. Gold and diamonds will be credited directly to your account, while items such as outfits or skins can be collected from the Vault section inside the game. It’s a simple step, but many players forget to check and assume the code didn’t work. 007 First Light Story Trailer Released by IO Interactive; Offers Original Glimpse Into the Origin Story of Young James Bond.

Keep in mind that FF MAX redeem codes are valid only for a limited period, usually around 12 to 18 hours, so redeem them as quickly as possible. Only the first 500 players can successfully claim rewards, which means popular codes run out fast. If you miss out, don’t worry, just check again the next day when fresh codes are released.

