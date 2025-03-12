Sony PlayStation has announced a massive discount event called "Mega March". During PlayStation Mega March discount offers will end on March 26, 2025 and ahead of that, the interested players can avail offers and save up to 75% on some of the games available on the PlayStation Store. Sony Experimenting With AI-Powered PlayStation Characters, Prototype of Aloy From Horizon Forbidden West Game Showcased in Leaked Video: Report.

Sony PlayStation Mega March Announced

PlayStation Store’s Mega March promotion starts tomorrow, March 12. Find out what’s in store 👀 https://t.co/gWV8e7dbGX pic.twitter.com/gP8LQRWKCF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)