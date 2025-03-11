PUBG has an update for PUBG Players Tour EMEA and PUBG Players Tour Americas. On March 10, 2025, the PUBG Esports post revealed the opening of sign-ups for the PUBG Players Tour. The tournament is set to bring together players from around the world to compete in third-person perspective (TPP) matches. It will have a total prize pool of USD 1,39,000 in each region, which can be an excellent opportunity to get into competitive PUBG gameplay. The PUBG Players Tour consists of three main events, which include PUBG Players Scrims, PUBG Players Cups, and PUBG Players Masters. Each stage offers players a chance to progress to the next stage. Teams that reach the PUBG Players Cup will battle against other top squads, including invited teams from the Regional Partner Team programme. The cups will be live-streamed, and the top teams will take cash prizes. The PUBG Players Scrims will start on March 17, 2025. Following the scrims, the Super Cup will take place from July 28 to July 30, 2025. PUBG 8th Anniversary: Special Community Live Stream With Updates, Rewards and Surprises on March 13, 2025; Know What To Expect.

PUBG Players Tour 2025

Gear up and drop in to the PUBG Players Tour in EMEA and Americas! With weekly tournaments running during the entire competitive season and serious cash prizes, there's never been a better time to try out structured TPP competitive play. Full details and signups here:… pic.twitter.com/j4c1CMTdeJ — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)